Sydney woman dies after bus collision
Updated:

Sydney woman dies after bus collision

The bus and car collided at Argyle Street, near the intersection with O'Connell Street. Photo: ABC News
A woman has died after a crash with a bus in Sydney’s west left her trapped in a car.

Emergency services were called about 8am on Saturday to Argyle Street in the Parramatta CBD, following reports a sedan and bus collided.

The front seat passenger, a woman in her 40s, was trapped in the car and died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan, a man believed to be in his 40s, and the bus driver have been taken to Westmead Hospital with minor injuries and for mandatory testing.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area, as officers from the Crash Investigation Unit investigate.

-AAP

Sydney
