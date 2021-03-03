Taxi driver and bikie shot in apparent targeted attack

A bikie and a taxi driver have been shot in what appears to be a targeted attack in Sydney’s north-west.

Rebels bikie Christopher Rymer, who was a passenger in the taxi, and the driver were both shot through the window of the car.

Police have been told the taxi driver had earlier picked the 30-year-old from a home in Sydney’s west on Wednesday morning.

It’s believed the pair were shot after stopping at an address in Riverstone.

NSW Police said the taxi driver managed to drive himself and Mr Rymer to Hawkesbury Hospital in Windsor about 9.30am.

The injured pair were transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow said Mr Rymer, who had a number of gunshot wounds, was well known to police.

“We know him fairly well,” he said.

“We know a little bit about his business and he’ll be subject to a strict investigation for what he’s been victimised [in on Wednesday] and what else he’s been involved with.”

Detective Superintendent Critchlow said anyone who lives “north-west of Rouse Hill to around Richmond and Windsor” should contact Crimestoppers if they saw anything that “caused them suspicion”.

Detective Superintendent Critchlow said it was unacceptable that a bystander had been caught up in the attack.

“We’ve had a number of shootings and we’ve spoken a number of times publicly about our concerns that you fire enough shots at a person you want to kill and you hit someone innocent, that’s really unacceptable,” he said.

“People in Sydney should be able to live their lives without being at risk from a stray bullet from one fool shooting another fool.”

-ABC