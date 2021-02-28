A man has been charged with inciting his dog to attack after it bit a police officer on the face during an alleged domestic violence incident in Sydney’s south-west.

The NSW police officer will undergo surgery today after suffering serious facial injuries when he was bitten by the rottweiler outside the home in Georges Hall in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the Marden Street home around 1:30am following reports of a domestic-related dispute.

Officers found a 59-year-old woman outside, with a 52-year-old man barricaded inside a rear garage with a rottweiler.

Police allege the man verbally abused police before inciting the dog to attack.

After the man was arrested and placed inside the police van, the dog ran onto the street.

Police said the woman managed to secure the dog, but as a sergeant was speaking to her, the dog attacked him, biting his face.

The officer was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition awaiting surgery.

The man was taken to Bankstown Police Station where he was charged with several offences including common assault (DV), resisting arrest and two counts of set on or urge dog to attack, bite.

He has been refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court today.

Council officers from the City of Canterbury and Bankstown have seized the dog and transferred it to a holding facility.

A council spokesperson said officers had been unable to scan the dog’s details as it remained aggressive and unsafe to approach.

–ABC