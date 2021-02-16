News State NSW News Sydney News Hospital nurse hurt by stray bullet in Sydney attack
Updated:

Hospital nurse hurt by stray bullet in Sydney attack

tullamarine dead family
The injured nurse had been working in nearby Auburn Hospital. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

A hospital nurse has been injured by a stray bullet as a townhouse was shot at in western Sydney in a suspected crime-gang related attack.

Police said the nurse suffered a minor injury to her leg after the bullet went through a window at the rear of Auburn Hospital on Monday night.

Police were called to a townhouse complex on Auburn Road shortly before 8pm and found bullet holes in the front of the building.

Residents inside at the time were not injured.

Police were told at least two men, dressed in black, were seen getting out of a vehicle near the driveway of the townhouse and firing a number of rounds.

Follow Us

Trending Now

Paul Bongiorno
Paul Bongiorno: Patience wearing thin as we’re no closer to a federal anti-corruption commission
Unfinished business drives Ash Barty amid Australian Open’s tales of the unexpected
Smeg designer fridge worth almost $4000 declared Choice’s ‘worst ever’
harry meghan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to give tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey
Man has wallet returned after losing it in Antarctica in 1968
Seven cracks the big tech wall to get $30 million in a deal with Google
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video