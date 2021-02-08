News State NSW News Sydney News Floating baby reports spark Sydney search
Dozens of police and other emergency services personnel joined the search. Photo: ABC
A large-scale search operation has resumed in Sydney’s southeast after several people reported seeing what appeared to be a baby floating in shallow water.

Emergency services resumed the search at 7am on Monday after several people reported seeing a baby wrapped in a plastic bag on Sunday afternoon.

NSW Police and emergency services were called to Yarra Bay in La Perouse about 5pm on Sunday after a number of witnesses said they’d seen the baby.

Police Marine Area Command, Polair, NSW Ambulance and several rescue helicopters scoured the area but the search was suspended at 7.45pm due to poor visibility.

-more to come

