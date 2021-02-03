Clients of a “wellness” clinic in Sydney’s east are being urged to get tested for HIV and other blood-borne viruses after practitioners were found to have breached infection controls.

NSW Health has warned anyone who had certain procedures at the Detoxologie Clinic at Bondi Junction between June 2013 and December 2020 to see their GP to get a blood test.

Anyone who had colonic irrigation, skin needling, allergy or other blood testing, intravenous infusions or vitamin injections should be tested for HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C.

The Director of Public Health for the South East Sydney Local Health District says while the risk of transmission is low, it is still wise to get tested.

“To date, there have been no cases of blood borne virus infection linked to this business,” Professor Mark Ferguson said.

“However, we know infections like HIV and hepatitis B and C can be silent for many years.

“A positive test for a blood-borne virus does not necessarily mean you were infected at this business, but if you have been, it’s important to be aware to ensure you receive treatment and you don’t pass it on to others.”

Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said clients should talk to their GP and arrange a blood-borne virus test as soon as possible.

She said health authorities were trying to contact all former clients directly but the clinic’s poor record keeping was hampering their efforts.

“We’re unable to get accurate records,” she said.

The Detoxologie Clinic is based at the Eastgate shopping centre in Bondi Junction and was previously located on nearby Oxford Street.

The clinic was shut down in December last year after two patients were hospitalised after they were allegedly given contaminated IV infusions.

The Health Care Complaints Commission (HCCC) issued a warning about the clinic and said hygiene at the business was poor and colonic irrigation devices weren’t sterilised between uses.

The watchdog also said one practitioner, Fay Fain, illegally and improperly prescribed and administered medication, some of which was not approved for use in Australia.

The commission said Ms Fain had claimed to be a registered nurse “but there is no evidence of her ever being registered as a nurse in Australia”.

“Further evidence indicates Ms Fain has little knowledge of infection control practices and hygiene at Detoxologie was poor,” the HCCC said.

