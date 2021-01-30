News State NSW News Sydney News NSW police charge woman after baby ejected from car window in Sydney crash

NSW police charge woman after baby ejected from car window in Sydney crash

The baby was taken to the Sydney Children's Hospital in Randwick for observation. Photo: Supplied
A woman has been charged after a two-month-old baby was ejected from a car window in an accident in Sydney’s east on Friday night.

The baby was allegedly unrestrained in the back seat and forced out the window when the car smashed into a steel fence in Botany around 7:00pm.

It is alleged the driver of the car, a Toyota Tarago, failed to negotiate a bend and struck the gutter and mounted the kerb before hitting the fence.

The baby was uninjured and taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital Randwick for observation. Three other passengers, including a 19-year-old woman, were also uninjured.

NSW Police said the driver, a 48-year-old woman, had a suspended licence and the car was unregistered.

The woman was arrested and taken to Prince of Wales Hospital under police guard for treatment of a minor wrist injury.

She also underwent mandatory testing.

She was later charged with negligent driving using an unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, driving with a child under six months not restrained as prescribed, and driving motor vehicle while licence suspended.

The Pagewood woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Waverley Local Court on March 3.

Police have completed a child at risk notification to Family and Community Services.

-ABC

