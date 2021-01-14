Teenager falls off cliff in Sydney’s inner-west

A teenage boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling 10 metres off a cliff during a police pursuit in Sydney’s inner west early on Thursday.

Police allege the 17-year-old and another boy, also 17, were riding stolen motorcycles in Glebe when officers tried to stop them for a random breath test.

One of the boys sustained critical head injuries in the incident, while the other suffered minor injuries after landing on a ledge.

NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Stacey Maloney said the incident happened about 1.40am, when police were patrolling Toxteth Road.

“They came across the pair on motorcycles and after checking, found one of the bikes was stolen,” she said.

“Police directed the motorcycles to pull over, and at that point the motorcycles accelerated and the two teenagers dropped the bikes and they continued on foot to a fence which they climbed and it was a barricaded fence to a cliff.”

She said the pair then fell down the cliff.

“One has fallen 10 metres, and the other has fallen two metres after landing on a ledge,” she said.

“The male that has fallen 10 metres is currently in Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries and the other male is currently at Newtown Police Station after receiving treatment at the scene.”

Police allege both motorcycles were stolen.

A police officer also sustained minor injuries after falling two metres at the scene trying to help the pair.

NSW Ambulance said seven crews were sent to the scene, with specialist police rescuing the pair in a complex operation.

Assistant Commissioner Maloney said the police pursuit lasted “mere seconds”.

“The police were doing what they were supposed to be doing, patrolling the area,” she said.

“The motorbike was stolen and they did everything at that point in terms of directing them to stop correctly.”

A critical incident investigation has been established.

