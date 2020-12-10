Air support called in to help fight Sydney bushfire

More than 20 firefighters are battling a bushfire in a residential area in Sydney’s south-west.

NSW Fire and Rescue has called in air support from the state’s Rural Fire Service as it battles the blaze in Brockman Avenue, in Revesby Heights.

The fire broke out on Thursday afternoon. FRNSW said crews from multiple stations were working to extinguish the fire quickly, worried that winds might increase.

It said no homes were in immediate danger. However, media footage appeared to show the blaze burning near homes.

-more to come