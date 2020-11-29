News State NSW News Sydney News Ambushed NSW police duo wound alleged knife attacker
Updated:

Ambushed NSW police duo wound alleged knife attacker

blue mountains boy missing
A 73-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and firearms offences after a domestic-related shooting in Sydney's Upper North Shore on Thursday. Photo: ABC News
A knife-wielding man who allegedly charged at police in a southwestern Sydney car park and was shot in the upper leg has been charged with attempted murder.

The 40-year-old is said to have approached two transport police officers at a shopping centre car park in Bankstown on Saturday night.

He was allegedly armed with a knife and charged towards them, prompting the officers to shoot him in the leg.

“The male attacked police without their knowledge. That was very close indeed and the officers are very lucky to be alive,” Superintendent Darren Sly told reporters on Sunday.

The man was taken to Liverpool Hospital under guard for surgery and is in a serious but stable condition.

He has since been charged with two counts of attempted murder, as well intending to commit an indictable offence and assaulting police.

He’ll face Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday afternoon.

Police also confirmed on Sunday a critical incident team would investigate the shooting and the probe would be independently reviewed.

Police Minister David Elliott told reporters on Sunday the alleged attack, if substantiated, merited the “full force of the law”.

“We have very severe penalties … I have before parliament at the moment further penalties for somebody who attacks a member of the police or emergency services fraternity,” Mr Elliott said.

“My concerns are with the police officers, firing at another human being isn’t something we take lightly.

“I will certainly back them up for their actions to the enth degree.”

-AAP

 

