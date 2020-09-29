News State New South Wales Sydney Explosive chemical leaks from Sydney rail yard

Explosive chemical leaks from Sydney rail yard

Emergency services at the scene of the leak early on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW
Businesses were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon and a public exclusion zone imposed after a leak of a highly explosive chemical leak at a Sydney rail yard.

Fire and Rescue NSW said crews were called to the rail yard on Wentworth Street, Greenacre, in Sydney’s west, about 12.30pm.

They found a goods train carrying chemicals in eight containers. Two of the containers were leaking a reactive substance, reported to be ammonium nitrate.

Fire and Rescue said nearby businesses were being evacuated and an exclusion zone would then be put in place. NSW Police was assisting with evacuations and directing traffic.

The public and motorists are asked to avoid the area with Mainline Road, Turnout Drive and Cosgrove Road closed.

Two of the containers were reportedly leaking ammonium nitrate. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW

Ammonium nitrate, which is used in fertilisers, is a salt made from ammonium and nitric acid. It is highly explosive.

-more to come

