Buffalo attacks woman in Sydney

A woman has been attacked by a buffalo in Sydney’s south-west.

NSW Ambulance says paramedics were called about 12.45 on Monday to reports of a woman in her 40s being attacked by a buffalo in the suburb of Denham Court.

Paramedics treated the woman for an upper leg injury before taking her to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Audie Jousif said “being called to a buffalo attack in Sydney is one of the more unusual incidents”.

“These types of jobs can be really quite challenging for paramedics, especially with the possibility of an angry buffalo lurking close by – they need to be able to get to the patient quickly, but have to ensure they are not putting themselves in harm’s way.”

“Our paramedics did a fantastic job in getting to this lady and providing the best possible care,” he said.