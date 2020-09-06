News State New South Wales Sydney Police: Woman tortured pet dog after domestic dispute

Police: Woman tortured pet dog after domestic dispute

A woman will face a Sydney court accused of killing a dog following a domestic dispute.

Police say Rocky, the 13-year-old English Staffordshire Bull Terrier, died despite being rushed to a vet to undergo surgery for lacerations to his neck.

Officers were called to a unit in Marrickville in the city’s inner west on Saturday to find the dog’s owner, a 44-year-old woman, trying to treat the animal’s injuries.

Police will allege there was a domestic-related dispute at the unit, after which a woman fled the scene.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Oxford Street at Surry Hills and charged with torture, beating and causing the death of an animal, stalking, contravening an AVO and other matters.

She was refused bail to appear in Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

-AAP

