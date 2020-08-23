A 12-year-old boy has allegedly been assaulted and a referee knocked unconscious in confrontations at sporting events across NSW.

In one incident, a fight broke out during a junior rugby league game in Narara on the Central Coast about 11am on Saturday, police say.

Detective Inspector John Zdrilic said two boys were involved in the brawl but it was unclear if more joined in before a 39-year-old man ran onto the field and threw the 12-year-old boy to the ground.

“That is completely unacceptable behaviour. It won’t be tolerated and we will certainly take action when it occurs,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“Set an example for your children.”

The boy was taken to Gosford Hospital with facial injuries. It’s unclear if the boy was injured during the game, the brawl or the alleged assault.

The man was charged with common assault and is due to appear in Gosford Local Court on November 12.

In another incident, a soccer player allegedly punched his coach in the face after being sent off the field in Arncliffe.

The 18-year-old man was charged with affray and offensive behaviour.

He is due to appear in Sutherland Local Court on September 1.

In the state’s far west, a referee was knocked unconscious after allegedly being punched in the face during an on-field altercation at a rugby league game in Menindee on Saturday afternoon.

The 47-year-old male referee was treated by paramedics and taken to Menindee Health Service for treatment.

A 26-year-old man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear in Broken Hill Local Court on September 22.

-AAP