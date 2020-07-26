Police in New South Wales have won a Supreme Court bid to prohibit a Black Lives Matter march in Sydney.

More than 4,000 people had indicated they would attend the gathering at Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

NSW Police took organisers to court, concerned the event would breach COVID-19 public health orders about large gatherings and social distancing requirements.

Organisers intend to file an appeal against the decision.

Outside court, organiser Paddy Gibson declared it would go ahead after negotiations with police about arrangements for The Domain.

“We do not suspend democracy, we do not suspend the basic fight for justice that Aboriginal people have got going in this country just because there’s a pandemic,” Mr Gibson said.

“We can do everything we can to keep everyone as safe as we can.

“We will be safe on Tuesday. Do not come if you have any symptoms at all.

“Make sure you wear a mask, make sure you comply with the regulations and stay distant … racism cannot be defeated by isolating in your house.”

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller took rally organisers to the Supreme Court over concerns the demonstration would breach public health orders aimed at quelling the spread of coronavirus.

There have been claims Commissioner Fuller did not follow correct processes by announcing the legal move in a radio interview.

Barrister Felicity Graham said Mr Fuller should have consulted with Mr Gibson before declaring on 2GB his plans to ask the court to intervene.

-ABC