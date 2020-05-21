News State New South Wales Sydney Dozen injured after car crashes into hijab shop
Updated:

Dozen injured after car crashes into hijab shop

sydney hijab greenacre car
The scene after Thursday's accident in Boronia Road, Greenacre. Photo: Twitter
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

A dozen people have been injured after a car crashed into a shop in Sydney’s south-west.

NSW Police said emergency services were called to Boronia Road in Greenacre at 3.15pm on Thursday after reports of the car crash.

A Subaru four-wheel-drive crashed into a vehicle stopped at traffic lights before continuing into a nearby shop, Hijab House.

The driver was trapped in the car and had to be freed, while 11 pedestrians were injured in the incident.

“They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command remained at the scene late on Thursday afternoon.

Boronia Road and Juno Road were closed to traffic.

-with agencies

Trending Now

US arrests two men over escape of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn
michigan dams collapse
Thousands flee ‘life-threatening’ flood after dams collapse
coronavirus breach victoria
Thousands rush to dob in coronavirus breachers
builders, home, construction
Employers alarmed by landmark court win for casuals
Domestic violence report commissioned after Hannah Clarke murder labelled a ‘sad failure’
borders premiers queensland
‘Unconstitutional’: Border stoush heats up with court threat
Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video