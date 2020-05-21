A dozen people have been injured after a car crashed into a shop in Sydney’s south-west.

NSW Police said emergency services were called to Boronia Road in Greenacre at 3.15pm on Thursday after reports of the car crash.

A Subaru four-wheel-drive crashed into a vehicle stopped at traffic lights before continuing into a nearby shop, Hijab House.

The driver was trapped in the car and had to be freed, while 11 pedestrians were injured in the incident.

“They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command remained at the scene late on Thursday afternoon.

Boronia Road and Juno Road were closed to traffic.

