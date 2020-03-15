News State New South Wales Sydney Police: NSW crash driver was four times over the blood-alcohol limit

A woman has been charged after allegedly being found four times over the legal limit when she smashed into a pole in western Sydney.

The 26-year-old woman had two female passengers in the car when she crashed her Volkswagen Tiguan SUV into a pole in Strathfield early Sunday morning.

After a roadside breath test returned a positive result, the woman was arrested and returned a reading of 0.202 in another breath test at Burwood Police Station.

She was charged for high-range drink-driving and is expected to appear at Burwood Local Court on April 20.

No injuries were sustained by the accused or her passengers

