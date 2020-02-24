Several teenagers have been taken to hospital with injuries after scaffolding collapsed during a photoshoot at a school in Sydney’s south-west.
Multiple ambulance crews were called to the Campbelltown Performing Arts High School in Beverley Road in Campbelltown following reports scaffolding had collapsed about 10am on Monday.
The school said a section of the scaffolding collapsed during a senior class photoshoot.
“Staff immediately provided first aid and the emergency services were called,” the school posted on Facebook.
“Counselling support has been made available to students.”
About 10 students were transported to Campbelltown and Liverpool hospitals with minor injuries.
One teen had a minor head injury while the others had lower leg injuries, the NSW Ambulance spokesman said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Video from the scene shot by the Seven Network shows the mangled scaffolding on a field on the school grounds.
The NSW education department and SafeWork NSW are both investigating the incident.
