Teen gunned down after late-night argument on Sydney street

Police are hunting a gunman after an 18-year-old boy was shot dead outside a home in Sydney’s south-west last night.

Emergency services were called to Cabramatta Avenue in Miller just after 11:00pm following reports of a shooting.

An 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics attempted to revive the teenager, however he died at the scene.

The teenager has yet to be formally identified.

Local resident Ahmad Elhamoui said he heard an argument in the street after the shooting.

“I was just watching TV at night-time and then around 11 o’clock I heard the gunfire,” Mr Elhamoui said.

“There were some men just walking around. You could hear some argument but you can’t hear what they are saying.”

Mr Elhamoui said he has young children and many families live in the street.

“I’ve got young kids. It’s not really a pretty thing to explain to the kids that somebody got shot in your street.

“It could happen anywhere. Anybody could get killed.”

