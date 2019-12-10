Ferry services cancelled as Sydney endures ‘worst ever’ air pollution

Sydney’s air quality index has soared to as much as 11 times hazardous levels as bushfires on the city’s outskirts again choke the area in dangerous smoke.

Manly ferry services were cancelled on Tuesday because of the poor visibility, while local landmarks such as the harbour bridge and opera house disappeared behind a toxic haze.

NSW Health warned residents that everyone should cut back on outdoor activity because of the dangerous air.

“It’s going to be putting a lot of stress on vulnerable people, particularly elderly people who have existing heart and lung conditions,” NSW Health environmental director Dr Richard Broome said.

NSW Health has recommended people stay indoors between 11am-4pm.

Ferries are not running due to thick smoke. Buses are being organized to replace F1 Manly services but aren't on site yet. — Sydney Ferries Info (@FerriesInfo) December 10, 2019

The worst air quality readings were at Macquarie Park in Sydney’s north-west, which recorded of 2214 between 9-10am on Tuesday.

Parramatta North had reached 2024, with levels continuing to rise.

Any region with an AQI over 200 is considered “hazardous”.

The high readings are largely due to poor visibility, although particle levels are also well into hazardous territory in several locations.

The Bureau of Meteorology said “severe heatwave conditions” would build on Tuesday, bringing temperatures over 40 degrees to many NSW regions.

These conditions, combined with “grotty” smoke pollution, would put stress on vulnerable people in the coming days, authorities have warned.

You literally cannot see the other side of the harbour. #sydneysmoke pic.twitter.com/aKmptgMbCC — James (@HighvoltageArc) December 9, 2019

Parts of the state’s Central Tablelands, north west, Hunter, Illawarra and south west regions are also experiencing dangerous levels of smoke.

While smoke has been near-permanent fixture in Sydney this bushfire season, residents took to social media on Tuesday to lament the “worst” air quality they had seen.

“I’ve never seen Sydney like this before,” Lisa Herbertson said on Twitter.

Smoke blanket in Sydney this morning 8am pic.twitter.com/stSpGVuNNQ — Tim Cunniffe (@Tim_Cunniffe) December 9, 2019

“Woke up this morning to the worst smoke haze I have ever seen in our local area,” Samantha Waterfield in Belmont North said.

“Definitely the worst the conditions on the Northern Beaches have been. I’ve had no voice for three days from the smoke, I can’t imagine how people living closer are coping,” Kelly Owens said on Twitter.

The weather bureau said skies would clear later on Tuesday, thanks to a wind change.

But that is also when the extreme heat will hit, with temperatures forecast to reach 42 degrees in some western suburbs.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons says wind speeds on Tuesday won’t be as high as previous dangerous bushfire days, but high temperatures and low humidity would cancel this out.

Meanwhile, the NSW Rural Fire Service headquarters in Homebush was briefly evacuated on Tuesday, after smoke alarms went off inside the building.

