About 44,000 Sydney residents are waking up in the dark this morning after severe storms lashed the NSW capital on Tuesday, downing trees and powerlines.

Electricity provider Ausgrid said customers in several suburbs should expect to remain without power in the early hours of Wednesday morning as emergency crews worked to repair the network damage.

There are more than 1500 hazards on the network which must be made safe before power can be restored, it said.

“Supply will not be restored … in time for breakfast or getting to school and work this morning so customers should plan to be without power. Traffic lights in some areas will also be impacted,” Ausgrid said.

“The worst damage on the network is around the Belrose area and customers should prepare for extended outages.”

Over 70 crews out in the field at first light this morning following the severe storms that ripped through Sydney, Illawarra and Northern NSW yesterday #sydneystorm #Storms pic.twitter.com/wlTND0AQYl — NSW SES (@NSWSES) November 26, 2019

Winds reached up to 104 kilometres per hour at Fort Denison, closely followed by 96km/h in Holsworthy and 95km/h in Sydney Harbour, the bureau posted on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

Pea-sized hail even fell in the Sutherland region, it said.

NSW was a “state of extremes today”, BOM tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.



“Currently snowing and zero at Thredbo… and reached a sizzling 39 degrees at Tocal in the Hunter (region).”



Other parts of the state also reached temperatures in the mid to high 30s, including 35.4C recorded in the heart of the city at the bureau’s weather station on Observatory Hill.



About 51,500 homes and businesses lost power on Tuesday afternoon, Ausgrid said.



The company warned people to stay well away from fallen wired and debris as it responded to more than 1500 hazards.



By Tuesday evening, power had been restored to about 4000 customers with 48,000 still without power.



Those without power should plan to be without it overnight and into tomorrow, Ausgrid said in a statement late on Tuesday evening.



“Make alternate arrangements for tonight and breakfast as power won’t be back until repairs can be made.”



“Customers who rely on a continuous power supply for medical or life support equipment should contact family or friends to make alternative arrangements.”



Endeavour Energy sent out similar messages after more than 25,000 of its customers also lost power due to the storms.



Another 2100 customers in parts of the Hawkesbury, Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains were still without power late on Tuesday evening, the company said in a statement.



“While we expect to restore more homes tonight, some customers in remote rural areas or where complex repairs are required will be without power overnight,” the company said.



The severe weather also caused chaos for the afternoon commute.



Trains were stopped in sections of the North Shore and Central Coast and Newcastle lines, Transport for NSW said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.



Avoid getting on at a Town Hall train station it you can. Barriers closed and not letting people in until the crowds on some platforms reduce #SydneyTrains pic.twitter.com/xikpcdYXjH — Elyse Popplewell (@ElysePopplewell) November 26, 2019

Those were running again by Tuesday evening while in Sydney’s north, a number of road lanes remained closed due to fallen trees and traffic lights remain blacked out.



Buses were delayed in several areas including Pymble, Gordon, Chatswood, Roseville, Willoughby and Hornsby Heights.

-with AAP