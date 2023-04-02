NSW Labor puts a black ban on any cooperation with Mark Latham

Live

NSW’s Labor government will not work with One Nation leader Mark Latham at all and will begin a process that could again ban independent MP Gareth Ward from parliament.

With vote counting all but ensuring Premier Chris Minns will rule in minority, attention has turned to how the new NSW parliament will manage the re-elected pair.

Mr Minns on Sunday said he would not support any claim by Mr Latham to chair an upper house committee and would not work with One Nation, which holds another two seats in that chamber.

It comes after Mr Latham refused to apologise for posting a homophobic and graphic tweet about independent MP Alex Greenwich that drew widespread condemnation, including from conservative commentators and One Nation matriarch Pauline Hanson.

“We’re not going to work with him,” Mr Minns told Sky News.

“I’m not sure who’s going to lead the Liberal Party in the next few months, but I’ll call on their organisation to make a similar commitment.”

Trump-type tactics

Mr Latham was trying to import a “US-style Trump-style approach” into NSW politics but was having much less success, Mr Minns said.

The party slightly grew its vote in lower house contests but went backwards from its 2019 result in the upper house, its main avenue to influence.

The parliament was unable to discipline Mr Latham as he had used a loophole allowing him to resign before the state election and run again for election, Labor’s upper house leader Penny Sharpe said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mr Minns confirmed Labor would try to send the re-elected Gareth Ward to a parliamentary privileges committee, which considers matters of ethical standards.

Mr Ward, a former Liberal minister, was re-elected as the independent MP for Kiama while fighting five sexual assault charges.

‘Unprecedented circumstances’

The committee would need to consider whether the parliament was brought into disrepute and the impact of voters choosing to again elect him, Mr Minns said.

“We believe that’s the due process and appropriate response, given what is a pretty unprecedented set of circumstances in NSW,” he said.

Mr Ward could appeal any suspension to the Supreme Court, the Premier said.

Mr Ward was suspended from the last parliament after a motion was passed days after he was charged in March 2022.

He has since formally pleaded not guilty to all charges and is due to stand trial in the NSW District Court.

Mr Ward has consistently maintained his innocence and said in a statement released last week he looks forward to getting back to work.

Vote counting in three close seats handed two wins to the Liberal Party on Saturday, leaving Labor’s hopes of reaching a 47-seat majority in the dust.

Projections show the Liberal Party will retain the Central Coast electorate of Terrigal and the southwest Sydney seat of Holsworthy, while Liberal Jordan Lane has eked out a 0.25 per cent margin in the northwest Sydney seat of Ryde, ABC election analyst Antony Green said on Saturday.

Should Mr Lane hold on in Ryde, the coalition will claim 36 seats and Labor 45 – a reversal of what each side held going into the March election.

-AAP