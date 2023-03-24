Cost of living bites in city and country as NSW votes

Live

Premier Dominic Perrottet and Labor opponent Chris Minns are campaigning feverishly in the final hours before election day to win over undecided voters.

Mr Minns made a pre-dawn visit to the Sydney Markets ahead of pressing the flesh with manufacturing workers spruiking Labor’s plan to rebuild domestic manufacturing.

The premier headed for the seat of Willoughby on Sydney’s lower north shore, alongside sitting Liberal MP Tim James who is facing a challenge from independent Larissa James.

Both leaders are driving home their visions for the state and seeking to position themselves as the best economic manager as cost of living pressures bite.

Consulting firm PwC revealed the issue as the primary concern for NSW voters from the city to the bush as they head to ballot boxes.

Of 1000 NSW residents surveyed in the company’s Citizen Pulse Check, more than half felt housing affordability over the next five to 10 years to be most important.

Concern over cost was consistent across all age groups and demographics, from the regions to the inner city, PWC NSW Government Leader Nathan Schlesinger said.

“From the inner suburbs of Sydney to the remote regions of our state – everyone is feeling the pinch when it comes to affordability of housing and basic services,” he said.

Half of people surveyed felt healthcare infrastructure needed improvement, particularly for those over 55.

More than one-third said subsidies for essential services were one of the state’s most pressing issues.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the strength of the NSW economy didn’t happen by accident.

“Look at the infrastructure we’ve built, the $178 billion worth of infrastructure, new roads, motorways, railways, schools, hospitals, rolled out right across NSW because of our strong economic management,” he told ABC TV.

“That’s all at risk if Labor gets into office because they’ll take our state backwards.”

NSW Labor announced if victorious, the first piece of legislation passed would quarantine Sydney Water and Hunter Water from privatisation.

It comes after confidential documents revealed the Berejiklian government sought advice on selling Sydney Water in 2021 as it looked to fund infrastructure projects in Sydney.

“The fate of Sydney Water is on the ballot on Saturday. Which is why protecting Sydney Water will be our first legislative act after the campaign,” Mr Minns said on Thursday.

“That’s the choice at this election. Only Labor will amend our constitution to end privatisation.”

Mr Perrottet has repeatedly ruled out any plan to sell off Sydney Water.

– AAP