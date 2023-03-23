Live

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns will travel to the bellwether seat of Monaro as he presses his claim to give the state a fresh start.

The seat, centred around Queanbeyan and held by a member of government for 86 of the past 96 years, is a critical part of Labor’s potential path to minority rule for the next four years.

Former MP Steve Whan is running for Labor in Saturday’s election after the party’s first pick, former NRL captain Terry Campese, pulled out amid a media storm.

Thursday’s planned appearance of the Labor leader suggests the opposition is hopeful it can still sway voters away from sticking with the Nationals’ Nichole Overall.

It’s a sitting week in Canberra, raising the prospect Mr Minns’ trip will include another foray by Anthony Albanese into his home state’s election.

The Liberals too pulled out a prime ministerial figure as they try to hold former heartland Willoughby in northern Sydney.

“If anyone knows the importance of strong economic management and a long-term plan, it’s former prime minister John Howard,” local MP Tim James said of his company through Northbridge Plaza on Wednesday.

“It’s great to have his support for our community-led, positive vision for Willoughby.”

Mr James holds the seat by 3.3 per cent over independent Larissa Penn.

Mr Howard has also campaigned for former cabinet minister Stuart Ayres in his marginal seat of Penrith.

It comes as Premier Dominic Perrottet on Thursday plans to bounce through several electorates he needs to shore up ahead of Saturday.

“This election is going to be close,” Mr Minns told reporters on Wednesday.

“We’ve thought that from the very beginning, it will come down to the wire.”

The leaders made their final pitches to 100 undecided voters in Penrith on Wednesday, with western Sydney also crucial to electoral success.

After the final debate of the campaign 48 per cent of the audience said Mr Minns came out on top, 32 per cent went Mr Perrottet’s way, with the remaining 20 per cent undecided.

— AAP