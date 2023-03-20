Search for canyoner missing in the Blue Mountains

Live

A search will resume for a Sydney man who went missing while canyoning at the Blue Mountains.

The 39-year-old St Ives man was canyoning with a group at the Wollangambe River, Mount Wilson when he went missing about 3pm on Sunday, NSW Police said.

Officers began searching the water and surrounding areas, with help from Police Rescue and PolAir, but it had to be suspended at 7pm due to low light.

The search will resume at 9am on Monday.