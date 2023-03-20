News State NSW News Search for canyoner missing in the Blue Mountains
Updated:
Live

Search for canyoner missing in the Blue Mountains

General view of the Blue Mountains
The search for a missing 39-year-old Sydney canyoner will resume in the Blue Mountains.
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A search will resume for a Sydney man who went missing while canyoning at the Blue Mountains.

The 39-year-old St Ives man was canyoning with a group at the Wollangambe River, Mount Wilson when he went missing about 3pm on Sunday, NSW Police said.

Officers began searching the water and surrounding areas, with help from Police Rescue and PolAir, but it had to be suspended at 7pm due to low light.

The search will resume at 9am on Monday.

Topics:

Blue Mountains NSW

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

super
Ask the Expert: What you can do with your super – and when you can do it
making money easy banks
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 7: How will bank troubles abroad affect Australia?
Putin’s defiant visit to Ukraine, driving himself, after arrest warrant
nsw election
Liberals set to relinquish record reign at NSW election
travel
Overlooked towns becoming Aussie travel hotspots
Pictured is a bushfire in Australia, to illustrate what could happen repeatedly in the future in Australia, with climate change,
‘Aim higher, act faster, or risk losing it all’: Climate change report offers ‘final warning’