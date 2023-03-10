Prickly issue of privatisation ahead of NSW poll

Live

Treasurer Matt Kean has defended the privatisation of NSW energy assets and accused Labor of running a scare campaign over the issue.

As the premier promised an election-promise tracker and Labor pledged to build more mental health housing, Mr Kean released analysis late on Thursday showing the cost of maintaining an electricity connection for homes and businesses is cheaper than before privatisation.

“Network charges have fallen by 26 per cent for the average household and 49 per cent for the average small business since the long-term lease of Ausgrid and Endeavour,” he said.

“(Labor leader) Chris Minns has been lying to the people of NSW, and now his grubby scare campaign that asset recycling raises customer bills is taking on water when you look at the cold hard facts.”

The NSW government netted close to $3 billion from a three-stage partial privatisation of the energy network which it took to the 2015 state election.

Opposition Energy Spokesman Jihad Dib said the treasurer was cherry-picking data and ignoring elevated energy bills and further forecast increases over the next year.

“Matt Kean must live in a parallel universe if he’s trying to convince people that energy prices have gone down,” Mr Dib said.

“He can use whatever spin he likes, but the fact of the matter is, people are paying more since privatisation.”

Mr Dib suggested Mr Kean was laying the groundwork for the privatisation of state-owned energy infrastructure company, Essential Energy.

Mr Minns is concerned the new Western Harbour Tunnel, which is in early development stages, is at risk of being sold to help patch the several billion dollar state budget deficit.

But Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward pushed back against the “scare campaign by Labor” and denied a sale would occur.

Last week, Premier Dominic Perrottet ruled out further privatisation, despite previously claiming infrastructure like the $16.8 billion WestConnex would have been impossible to build without it.

Meanwhile, as teal candidates place integrity at the front of challenges to Liberal-held electorates, Mr Perrottet said he would order a re-elected coalition government to publicly monitor the status and delivery of election promises.

“This will raise the bar across the country when it comes to government transparency and accountability,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

NSW’s corruption watchdog last year found pork barrelling could amount to corruption, and recommended new guidelines be adopted.

Meanwhile, the Greens on Friday said they’d set about repealing laws that target climate protesters and amend sentencing laws so that those engaged in non-violent genuine protest cannot receive a prison sentence.

Greens MP Sue Higginson will unveil the policy alongside Deanna “Violet” Coco who is appealing a 15-month jail term for blocking traffic on Sydney Harbour Bridge during a protest in April 2022.

It comes as Labor pledged $20 million over two years to establish three sites for housing with mental health support in NSW, including the Central Coast.

The special housing developments will provide people with mental illness and psychological disability access to stable, long-term housing and vital support services, it said.

– AAP