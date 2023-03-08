News State NSW News Train derails after colliding with truck, three injured
Live

Train derails after colliding with truck, three injured

NSW trail derails
A freight train has derailed after colliding with a truck crossing tracks in southern NSW. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A freight train has derailed after crashing into a truck’s trailer in the NSW Riverina region, injuring three people.

The truck was crossing tracks in Old Junee, north of Wagga Wagga, about 8.45am on Wednesday.

The driver of the truck and two train drivers were taken to Wagga Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Lindel Carey said the outcome could have been much worse.

“We arrived to find that a freight train had collided with the truck’s trailer at a level crossing, causing the train to derail,” Ms Carey said.

“It’s always concerning when we’re called to incidents involving heavy vehicles.

“Thankfully, the train was carrying cargo and no one was seriously injured in this instance.”

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

McDonald's
International McDonald’s fans are loving the chain’s new reusable containers
‘We kissed once’: Lidia Thorpe demands apology after probe into ‘relationship’
Supermarket giants promise to ‘urgently’ resume soft plastics recycling
craig challen SAS Australia
A national hero joins ‘Cocaine Cassie’, Peter Bol and Craig McLachlan in a desert on SAS Australia
interest rates
How many more interest rate hikes? RBA boss Philip Lowe gives clues
greens
Government and Greens head for collision on climate laws