News State NSW News Major NSW fire blazes as heatwave breaks
Live

Major NSW fire blazes as heatwave breaks

NSW fire
Hot, dry conditions are fanning a bushfire north of Bathurst in the state's central west. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

NSW is experiencing much cooler temperatures as a heatwave that has gripped the state for the past few days eases.

The Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a heatwave warning affecting NSW on Tuesday afternoon, with maximum temperatures on Wednesday expected to be around 30C.

Meanwhile fire crews battled an emergency level bushfire at Tambaroora, north of Bathurst, in the state’s central west.

NSW Rural Fire Service said crews on the ground had encountered intense fire activity with hot and dry conditions fanning the blaze.

A warning shortly before 1pm said the fire was spreading quickly towards Doughertys Junction Rd and Sallys Flat Rd, with those in the area told to seek shelter.

“Over the last few days hundreds of NSW RFS firefighters have been involved in containing the fires burning around the state,” the fire service said in a statement.

Danny Johnson from the BOM said a shift in breeze on Wednesday afternoon would bring the change.

“What’s funnelling this heat is the northwesterly breeze bringing in a lot of hot, dry air from up north. In the afternoon/evening that will swing around to a southwesterly,” Mr Johnson said.

“It will peak during the day and then the change will be in the evening at this stage.”

Across the state as of lunch time on Wednesday, Grafton and Taree in the north reached 30C, while Maitland in the Hunter Valley edged just above to 31C.

In Sydney, Penrith and Sydney Airport were both hovering around 30C.

Three total fire bans are in place for Wednesday, affecting the North Western, Central Ranges and Greater Hunter.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Michael Pascoe: Household income crash worse than ’90s recession
greens
Government and Greens head for collision on climate laws
supermarket
Supermarket trolleys the new frontier on health crusade
craig challen SAS Australia
A national hero joins ‘Cocaine Cassie’, Peter Bol and Craig McLachlan in a desert on SAS Australia
frozen food supply chain refrigerated trucks
Cool it: Despite cold trucking firm collapse, reports of a supply disaster are overheated
McDonald's
International McDonald’s fans are loving the chain’s new reusable containers