Major NSW fire blazes as heatwave breaks

NSW is experiencing much cooler temperatures as a heatwave that has gripped the state for the past few days eases.

The Bureau of Meteorology cancelled a heatwave warning affecting NSW on Tuesday afternoon, with maximum temperatures on Wednesday expected to be around 30C.

Meanwhile fire crews battled an emergency level bushfire at Tambaroora, north of Bathurst, in the state’s central west.

NSW Rural Fire Service said crews on the ground had encountered intense fire activity with hot and dry conditions fanning the blaze.

A warning shortly before 1pm said the fire was spreading quickly towards Doughertys Junction Rd and Sallys Flat Rd, with those in the area told to seek shelter.

“Over the last few days hundreds of NSW RFS firefighters have been involved in containing the fires burning around the state,” the fire service said in a statement.

Danny Johnson from the BOM said a shift in breeze on Wednesday afternoon would bring the change.

“What’s funnelling this heat is the northwesterly breeze bringing in a lot of hot, dry air from up north. In the afternoon/evening that will swing around to a southwesterly,” Mr Johnson said.

“It will peak during the day and then the change will be in the evening at this stage.”

Across the state as of lunch time on Wednesday, Grafton and Taree in the north reached 30C, while Maitland in the Hunter Valley edged just above to 31C.

In Sydney, Penrith and Sydney Airport were both hovering around 30C.

Three total fire bans are in place for Wednesday, affecting the North Western, Central Ranges and Greater Hunter.

– AAP