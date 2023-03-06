Live

The NSW election race has ramped up with millions promised for struggling essential services and Anthony Albanese weighing in with plenty of invective.

Appearing at the official Labor campaign launch on Sunday, the prime minister took direct aim at the coalition government with the claim that change is overdue.

“A government falling apart before our eyes, cracking like an imported light rail carriage, breaking down like an outsourced ferry,” he swiped.

Opposition leader Chris Minns revealed his party would invest in creating more staff for essential services by offering thousands of university scholarships to health students.

Under the $76 million initiative, students undertaking a healthcare degree will be eligible for a subsidy on their study expenses, if they commit to working a minimum of five years in the public system.

From 1 January 2024, 2000 healthcare students a year will be eligible to apply for a subsidy of $12,000 to help pay for their degree.

Those already enrolled will have the chance to access a one-off payment of $8000 when they graduate – the offer open to 2000 applicants a year for the next three years.

Coinciding with Labor’s launch, Premier Dominic Perrottet announced his own plan for a better system, committing $1.2 billion to build and upgrade 20 hospitals and health facilities across NSW.

Some $260 million would go towards the second redevelopment phase of Concord Hospital, stage one of which was completed last year.

“These critical investments in health infrastructure are only possible thanks to the Liberal and Nationals long-term economic plan to keep our state moving forward,” Mr Perrottet said.

Labor also announced on Sunday that if elected it will spend more than $90 million to hire a thousand apprentices and $70 million to build three helicopter ambulance bases.

Apprentices would have the opportunity to train in workplaces including Essential Energy, Sydney Water and National Parks and Wildlife Services.