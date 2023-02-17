Perrottet backs ban on ‘harmful’ gay conversion

Live

Gay conversion practices will be banned in NSW after Premier Dominic Perrottet became the latest political leader to back a key independent’s proposal.

The premier on Friday confirmed the coalition would back a ban on so-called conversion therapy during the next term of parliament.

“There is no room for any harmful practices in NSW, particularly if they affect our young and vulnerable,” Mr Perrottet said.

“When the parliament returns, my government will provide in-principle support for legislation that brings an end to any harmful practices.

“This is a complex matter and in working through it with parliamentary colleagues we will carefully consider the legal expression and effect of such laws.”

Mr Perrottet’s stance comes days after Labor committed to ending the “dangerous and damaging” practice that aims to suppress or change an LGBTQI person’s sexuality.

It is already outlawed in several states.

Influential crossbencher Alex Greenwich last week said he would introduce a bill banning the practice once parliament returned following the March 25 election.

“Today is a proud day for the state of NSW,” Mr Greenwich said from the rainbow crossing in Sydney’s Darlinghurst on Friday.

“As Sydney World Pride starts today with the rising of the pride flag, our political leaders have sent a clear message that when you are LGBTQ, you are loved, you are affirmed, and you are celebrated.”

The bill would look to create protections for all members of the queer community, including gender-diverse people, Mr Greenwich said.

NSW also needed to go further, overhauling its anti-discrimination laws to protect LGBTQI students and teachers, and allowing gender-diverse people to easily update their identity documents without having surgery, he said.

The premier’s commitment was welcomed by Equality Australia, which said gay conversion caused harm and was not supported by science.

“Today’s commitment by the premier is a welcome first-step,” Equality Australia legal director Ghassan Kassisieh said.

“It brings NSW into line with other states that are actively exploring ways to end these damaging practices and means that LGBTQA+ people and the voters of NSW can be assured that whoever wins the election will act on this issue.”

He said a future bill should include a civil scheme to stamp out conversion practices before harm occurred.

Chris Csabs, the co-founder of an advocacy and support group, also welcomed the premier’s announcement, urging politicians in NSW to work closely with survivors to develop legislation.

Mr Greenwich’s bill is based on laws already in place in Victoria and will remove a series of barriers for LGBTQI communities while stopping practices which suppress sexual orientation or gender identities.

Protections for expression of religious views and ideologies are protected in the bill, Mr Greenwich said.

Labor said it would put together a working group with NSW Health and the Department of Justice to produce workable laws to outlaw the practices.

