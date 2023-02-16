Bodies of two men found in NSW caravan park

Live

The bodies of two men have been found at a caravan park in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to the caravan park at the small town of Chinderah in the Tweed Shire about 12.30am on Thursday, following reports that a person had been found unresponsive.

Police say officers found one man’s body inside a caravan, before finding another inside a neighbouring caravan a short time later.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified, but they are both believed to be men in their 50s and 60s.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is under way.

– AAP