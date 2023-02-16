News State NSW News Bodies of two men found in NSW caravan park
Bodies of two men found in NSW caravan park

Police NSW caravan bodies
The bodies of two men have been found in separate caravans at a caravan park in northern NSW. Photo: AAP
The bodies of two men have been found at a caravan park in northern NSW.

Emergency services were called to the caravan park at the small town of Chinderah in the Tweed Shire about 12.30am on Thursday, following reports that a person had been found unresponsive.

Police say officers found one man’s body inside a caravan, before finding another inside a neighbouring caravan a short time later.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified, but they are both believed to be men in their 50s and 60s.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is under way.

– AAP

