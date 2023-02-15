Post-mortem confirms Sydney boy electrocuted in Fiji

Live

An eight-year-old Sydney boy found dead at a popular holiday resort in Fiji was electrocuted.

Fijian police say a post-mortem revealed Cairo Winitana died from an electric shock during a family holiday at Club Wyndham, on Fiji’s main island, on Thursday.

Media outlets reported the boy, a New Zealand citizen living in Sydney, was chasing frogs when he was shocked by a live current from a lamp post at the hotel.

He was found unresponsive near a flower bed at the hotel and taken to Nadi Hospital but did not survive.

Grieving mother Amber De Thierry shared a heartfelt tribute to her son on Facebook after the sudden death.

“I loved you my son from the moment I found out I was carrying you and will love you forever more my beautiful beautiful blue eyes,” she wrote on Monday.

A spokesperson at Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific described the incident as a tragic accident and said an investigation was ongoing.

“We have expressed our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them at this time,” the spokesperson said.

“Our management team is currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and co-operating with the police and authorities. We are unable to comment further at this time.”

A GoFundMe appeal created to support Cairo’s family with their travel and funeral expenses had reached more than $41,000 by Wednesday morning, surpassing its $20,000 goal.

Southwest Sydney junior rugby league club the Milperra Colts also paid tribute to Cairo on Facebook, posting that he had been a member since 2021 and would be remembered as a “shy, tough little kid who loved his footy”.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was aware of the incident and was assisting the family.

– AAP