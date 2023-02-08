News State NSW News Half-price licences for safe drivers ditched in NSW
Live

Half-price licences for safe drivers ditched in NSW

NSW drivers
A scheme to allow NSW drivers with a clean driving record to get out of speeding fines will come at the cost of half-price licences, budget papers reveal. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Half-price licences for law-abiding NSW drivers has been canned to pay for a program to get good drivers out of fines, the government has quietly revealed.

Under the “Fair Go for Safe Drivers Scheme”, full licenced drivers who haven’t collected a demerit point or conviction in the past five years can renew for half-price, saving up to $181.

But the scheme will end on June 30, if the coalition is re-elected, according to a statement on page 30 of the NSW half-yearly budget review.

The scheme is being replaced by a program that would allow those with five-year clean records to ask for a speeding or bus lane fine to be waived.

“This is expected to decrease revenue by $1.9 million in 2023/24, and by $5.8 million over the three years to 2025/26,” the budget papers, released on Tuesday, said.

Good drivers will be given a one-off chance to escape a fine for offences including low-range speeding, disobeying no left- or right-hand turn signs or driving in a bus lane.

Those drivers look to save up to $2200 for driving in a bus lane, $124 for speeding where the limit was exceeded by less than 10km/h and $275 for ignoring a no left- or right-hand turn sign.

P-platers who have lost their display plates will also be eligible for the scheme, Metropolitan Roads Minister Natalie Ward said in January.

Drivers will still receive a demerit point and the incentive can only be applied once every three years.

The new program was announced in January, a day after Labor unveiled its own program to wipe a demerit point for well-behaved drivers.

“Under Labor the rules are simple – drive safely, get a point back,” leader Chris Minns said at the time.

While that program does not cost the budget as fines still apply, Labor has not committed to retaining the half-price licence scheme.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Bruce Lehrmann launches defamation action against two media outlets
Peter Dutton
The return of Dr No – Peter Dutton blasted as out of touch
sushi terrorism
Japanese sushi trains derailed by social media pranks
gambling reforms pokies
Michael Pascoe: Pokies industry’s fingerprints remain on Dominic Perrottet’s policy
Miracle and tragedy as baby born under the rubble in Syria
Pictured is an AI generated image
With an incoming ChatGPT rival, is it time to embrace AI?