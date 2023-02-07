Cash stolen in ram raid at NSW airport

Live

Thieves in four-wheel drives have staged a pre-dawn raid at Dubbo Airport in central western NSW, escaping with cash.

Police say two white Toyota LandCruisers crashed through the terminal doors just before 5am on Tuesday.

It is believed they raided a cash register before fleeing.

“Two vehicles have been used to break the front doors of the airport terminal to gain access to the terminal. Police are on scene working with staff,” Dubbo Regional Council said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Flights are not impacted by this incident.”

The council said no one had been injured in the early morning incident.

Police are urging anyone with dash-cam vision to contact Dubbo police or Crime Stoppers.

-with AAP