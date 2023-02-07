News State NSW News Cash stolen in ram raid at NSW airport
Updated:
Live

Cash stolen in ram raid at NSW airport

The damaged doors to Dubbo Airport on Tuesday morning. Photo: Twitter/Mathew Dickerson
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Thieves in four-wheel drives have staged a pre-dawn raid at Dubbo Airport in central western NSW, escaping with cash.

Police say two white Toyota LandCruisers crashed through the terminal doors just before 5am on Tuesday.

It is believed they raided a cash register before fleeing.

“Two vehicles have been used to break the front doors of the airport terminal to gain access to the terminal. Police are on scene working with staff,” Dubbo Regional Council said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“Flights are not impacted by this incident.”

The council said no one had been injured in the early morning incident.

Police are urging anyone with dash-cam vision to contact Dubbo police or Crime Stoppers.

-with AAP

Topics:

NSW

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

housing
​​The Stats Guy: Healthcare reform – would you like some housing with that?
Australia waste
More plastic waste than ever before adds to climate woes
mortgage
Mortgage squeeze to worsen as RBA prepares rate hike amid refinancing binge
Lidia thorpe Senate
Lidia Thorpe divided the Greens — what will she do to the Senate?
chinese spy balloon
Experts float theories on Chinese balloon shot down by US
‘We need more genuine science’: Tony Abbott joins climate sceptic think tank