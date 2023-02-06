Ex-minister misled public: Barilaro trade job report

Live

Former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro’s appointment to a lucrative US trade job had all the hallmarks of a “job for the boys”, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

The hiring process was flawed and not carried out at arm’s length from executives, the committee said.

After months of examination and a dozen public hearings, an interim report analysing how the former Nationals leader landed the role was handed down on Monday.

“The appointment of Mr Barilaro as [Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner] to the Americas has all the trademarks of a ‘job for the boys’ position,” Greens MP and committee chair Cate Faehrmann wrote.

“Despite assurances from senior public servants and ministers that the appointment process was conducted by the public service under a merit-based process, it is clear that the process was flawed and that the executive was not at arm’s length from the process.”

The report said former trade minister Stuart Ayres was not at arm’s length during the recruitment, and when appearing at he inquiry, he misled the public.

The decision to change the hiring process from a departmental decision to a ministerial appointment was made too hastily, causing confusion within the department.

The decision, made by Mr Barilaro, led to a vacancy for the New York City role, which he later applied for.

Mr Barilaro’s appointment became an ongoing scandal for the government and he eventually resigned.

He denied any wrongdoing and said he was vindicated by evidence from other witnesses.

“There’s no evidence in this hearing that points to me that I did seek, sought, pressured, public servants in any way. None. Zero,” he said.

“If anything you have heard from apolitical public servants who said that I was capable, and a credible candidate, that I would be good at the job.”

A separate government-led investigation into the appointment led Mr Ayres to resign as trade minister and deputy Liberal leader over concerns he breached the ministerial code of conduct.

He was later cleared of legal wrongdoing.

One candidate initially considered for the New York role, Jenny West, said her offer was rescinded after she received a briefing note assuring her of her position, signed by former premier Gladys Berejiklian.

She told the inquiry Ms Brown told her the job would be a “present for someone”.

This claim was disputed by Ms Brown, who said the offer was withdrawn after communication broke down between Ms West and the government.

The report was described as a political hit job, published in the lead up to the election in a dissenting statement by government MPs Wes Fang, Scott Farlow and Peter Poulos.

“This was not the ‘jobs for the boys’ appointment that has been alleged by this partisan report,” they said.

They cited evidence from members of the hiring panel, who asserted the selection process had been competitive.

– AAP