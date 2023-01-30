News State NSW News Hayne wants rape accuser to testify again
Updated:
Live

Hayne wants rape accuser to testify again

jarryd hayne
Jarryd Hayne will face a third trial on two charges of sexual intercourse without consent. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne’s third trial on rape charges will go ahead, with him seeking to have his accuser give evidence again.

During a brief mention on Monday in Sydney’s Downing Centre District Court, Judge Warwick Hunt confirmed the trial date of March 6 and noted that Hayne’s legal team had put the Crown on notice for the complainant to be recalled.

Hayne was released from jail in February last year after the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal quashed his convictions and ordered a retrial.

He had served nine months of a minimum of three years and eight months term imposed after he was found guilty of two charges of sexual intercourse without consent.

The former Parramatta Eels player faced his first trial in Newcastle in 2020, but the jury could not reach a verdict.

The Crown contended in both trials that Hayne forcibly performed oral and digital sexual intercourse on a woman in her NSW Hunter bedroom on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

Hayne has always maintained the encounter was consensual.

His barrister successfully argued for his convictions to be overturned on two appeal grounds – that there was an error in the legal directions given to the jury and an error in a pre-trial ruling on evidence.

The case was adjourned on Monday until pre-trial orders on February 6.

Topics:

Jarryd Hayne
Follow Us

Live News

Australian Open
In case you missed it: Twenty-three takeaways from the 2023 Australian Open
pension retirement
Ask the Expert: A balanced approach – simple tips for an enjoyable retirement
Beetroot juice for health
Beetroot juice and muscles: The ingredient that lifts performance
PM reveals plan to ‘unleash potential’ in hard-hit cultural sector
Novak Djokovic reigns supreme for 10th Australian Open title
Ten children drown, bus passengers burnt ‘beyond recognition’ in day of tragedy