Perrottet spill categorically ruled out

Live

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will not be toppled by his most likely successor after damaging revelations that he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday party.

NSW Treasurer and Deputy Liberal Leader Matt Kean said he wouldn’t challenge the premier’s leadership, and the government was ready to move on from the scandal.

“I’ve been one of (the premier’s) most loyal and fiercest supporters,” Mr Kean told Nine’s Today Show on Monday.

“What we want to see is Dom Perrottet lead the Liberal party to the election and beyond.

“That’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

It comes after Mr Perrottet’s admission last week he wore a Nazi uniform to his 21st birthday, for which he has repeatedly apologised.

A NSW minor party leader is trying to up the stakes has seized on the costume controversy by the premier to police to see if his preselection declaration broke the law.

Shooters, Fisher and Farmers (SFF) party leader Robert Borsak on Sunday said he believed Mr Perrottet, 40, may have breached the Oaths Act.

He is gambling the then-future premier didn’t reveal the costume incident in a statutory declaration on a Liberal party preselection form in 2010.

It is not publicly known if Mr Perrottet failed to declare the now-controversial incident because his preselection document remains confidential.

“The premier has apologised for making a terrible mistake at his 21st birthday and this is nothing more than a stunt to distract from the issues plaguing SFF,” a spokesperson for the premier said.

Mr Borsak also hopes to use his position on the parliamentary Public Accountability Committee to push for a probe into Mr Perrottet’s fitness to be premier.

But this looks destined to fail, with Mr Borsak outnumbered by major party MPs, including Labor, who are unlikely to support the push.

Mr Perrottet on Sunday tried to put the incident behind him, saying it was not reflective of the person he was today.

His colleagues have rallied around him, with Roads Minister Natalie Ward saying the incident didn’t represent the man she knew.

Mr Borsak is a controversial figure in NSW Parliament.

In September, he suggested independent MP and former party member Helen Dalton should be “clocked”.

This prompted two of his MPs to quit after Mr Borsak refused to apologise or resign over the comments.

Labor leader Chris Minns, who faces off with the premier at a state election in March, has not called for his rival to resign.

On Tuesday he told 2GB Mr Perrottet had made a mistake and his apology seemed to be genuine.

– AAP