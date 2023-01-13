Footage released of jogger being attacked

Live

Footage of a female jogger being grabbed from behind has been released as police search for her attacker.

The woman was jogging along Railway Parade in Lidcombe when a man grabbed her from behind and assaulted her, police said on Friday.

The woman did not suffer any serious injuries.

The December 29 incident was captured on a unit block’s street-facing CCTV.

After two weeks of inquiries, police released the footage on Friday, in the hope of identifying the man.

He was described as approximately 20 to 25 years old, about 170cm tall, of thin build, with black shoulder-length hair.

– AAP