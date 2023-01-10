News State NSW News Sydney toddler survives 10m balcony fall
Updated:
Live

Sydney toddler survives 10m balcony fall

Toddler balcony Sydney
A Mount Druitt toddler has been rushed to Westmead Children's Hospital after falling from a balcony. Photo: AAP
A toddler has survived falling more than 10 metres from a balcony in western Sydney.

The boy was rushed to hospital after landing in bushes below the Mount Druitt apartment just after 10am on Tuesday, NSW Ambulance said.

He was taken by ambulance to Westmead Children’s Hospital in a serious condition, a spokesman for Careflight confirmed.

“This young boy has fallen quite a distance, about 10 to 12 metres from the balcony of a top floor apartment,” NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Mark Thomas said.

“He landed in bushes below, which may have broken his fall and prevented more serious injuries.”

The boy is undergoing further scans.

NSW Police were called to the scene, and said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

– AAP

