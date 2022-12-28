News State NSW News NSW man charged over six-year-old’s death in ute rollover
Live

NSW man charged over six-year-old’s death in ute rollover

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A six-year-old boy allegedly wasn’t properly restrained before a ute he was in rolled in southern NSW, killing him and injuring another boy.

The boy died after the Toyota Hilux was badly damaged in a rollover at Moulamein, northwest of Deniliquin, on December 22.

Another occupant — a four-year-old boy — was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, the driver arrived at Deniliquin Police Station and was charged over the crash.

The 31-year-old man faces five charges including dangerous driving occasioning death and two counts of driving with a young child who is not restrained as prescribed.

His driver’s licence was also suspended.

The man was granted conditional bail to appear in Deniliquin Local Court on February 15.

Follow Us

Live News

woman checking watch
Heart rate variability – what to know about this biometric most fitness trackers measure
Pictured is a surf lifesaving station at a beach in Australia. There have been four fatal drownings in Australia since Christmas day
Spate of fatal drownings, near misses all prompt renewed warnings near water
Qantas best at staying on time, but wider Australian travel woes persist
Mariah Carey under fire over hit Christmas song … but star hits back
Children found alive at wreckage two days after crash killed parents
‘Momentum is growing’: PM flags referendum to be held within year