Sydney fog delays flights, halts ferries

Flights and ferries in Sydney are resuming normal schedule after heavy fog delayed planes and forced ferry services to be cancelled.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts the fog will clear by midday.

A Sydney Airport spokeswoman confirmed some flights had been delayed on Monday morning but services were returning to normal.

Earlier on Monday, Sydney’s Transport Management Centre halted all ferry services due to the heavy fog across the harbour.

The centre said services had since resumed.

“Passengers should continue to allow extra travel time and check information displays for service updates as services return to timetable,” it said in a statement.

Sailors in the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race expect the fog to have mostly cleared by race start at 1pm.

However, they have been warned it could continue down the NSW coast into the night.

