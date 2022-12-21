Man’s body found in flooded vehicle in NSW

Live

A body believed to be that of a missing Queensland man has been recovered from floodwaters in southwest NSW.

NSW Police said the 89-year-old man was last known to be travelling from Gympie on October 31.

He was headed for South Australia via Victoria.

When he could not be contacted, officers attached to Riverina Police District were notified.

About 2.30pm on Tuesday emergency services received reports that a flooded vehicle had been spotted at Williams Crossing Road, in the small rural town of Barmedman.

Murrumbidgee police officers and the NSW SES fished the vehicle out and found the man inside.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing man.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after two men travelling in the tray of his ute died when he drove into floodwaters in south-west NSW.

Emergency services were called to the Preston Creek Causeway on Rugby Road at Bevendale, west of Goulburn, about 11.15pm on October 31 following reports a ute had been swept into floodwaters.

Two men who were in the cabin of the ute managed to swim to safety, but two others – Sydney fathers Bob Chahine and Ghosn Ghosn, aged 30 and 32 – who were travelling in the tray of the ute were swept downstream.

The bodies of Mr Chahine and Mr Ghosn were found in November, downstream from the causeway.

Following an NSW Police investigation, a 41-year-old man from Guildford was arrested at Merrylands Police Station on Tuesday.

He was charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of driving while suspended.

He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Wednesday.

– AAP