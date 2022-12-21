Man charged with murdering Sydney teacher

Live

A man has been charged with murdering 31-year-old teacher Dannielle Finlay-Jones who was found dead in a western Sydney home.

Ashley Gaddie was arrested late on Tuesday night after a 12-hour police operation in the Blue Mountains in which officers negotiated with him at Fletchers Lookout at Wentworth Falls.

Police took him to Katoomba Police Station, where he was charged with murder.

Police had earlier issued an arrest warrant for murder for the 33-year-old.

The Five Dock man was refused bail and will appear at Penrith Local Court on Wednesday.

Ms Finlay-Jones was found with serious injuries at a Cranebrook home on Sunday afternoon and could not be revived.

Police had earlier said they believed Ms Finlay-Jones and Gaddie had spent the night together, and it’s believed he left the home on Sunday morning.

Police Minister Paul Toole said he was horrified by the crime.

“But I also want to thank the police because over the past few days our police have continuously worked hard to ensure an arrest could take place,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Ms Finlay-Jones worked as a teacher and was a long time member of the Ramsgate RSL Football Club with members there mourning her loss.

“It is with much sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Senior VP women, Dannielle Finlay-Jones,” the club posted on its Facebook page.

“The news of her passing has left us all in a state of shock and disbelief.

“Dannielle was a beautiful person, a life member of the club who was much loved and very well respected not only within our immediate football community but also throughout the Football St George association,” it said.

“Her tireless and unselfish commitment to football within the community, particularly women’s football, will be sorely missed and her legacy will be everlasting.”

Her family has requested privacy.

– AAP