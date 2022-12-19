Sky diver injured after crash-landing into trees

Emergency agencies are responding after a sky diver suffered a “significant” fall through a canopy of trees in the Wollondilly Shire, south-west of Sydney.
Calls for help came in about 2pm Monday after the 24-year-old man became tangled in trees up to 10 metres above the ground at Wilton, in the Macarthur region.
Emergency services rushed to help the man, however once they arrived on the scene, the branch he was caught on had snapped and he fell to the ground.
“It’s a pretty significant fall,” Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson Adam Dewberry said.
The man was being treated at the scene for suspected spinal injuries, and a rescue helicopter was waiting on scene to transport him to hospital.
The man may also have suffered hip and ankle injuries, NSW Ambulance said in a statement.
-AAP