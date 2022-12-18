News State NSW News Woy Woy man dies after street stabbing
Woy Woy man dies after street stabbing

A 41-year-old man has died after being stabbed in the neck at Woy Woy on the NSW Central Coast.

Police say emergency services were called to Macarthur Street at Woy Woy about 6.15pm on Saturday to find a man unconscious on the street with a wound to his neck.

Officers commenced CPR until the arrival of ambulance paramedics but the man died at the scene.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, it’s believed the incident was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the local community,” police said in a statement.

Crime scenes have been established at several locations for forensic examination and a dedicated strike force set up to investigate.

One of the crime scenes was established at nearby Railway Street where it is believed the stabbing took place.

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information to come forward.

-AAP

