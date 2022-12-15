News State NSW News Truck driver charged with killing herd of goats
Truck driver charged with killing herd of goats

Truck driver charged animal cruelty
A truck driver has been charged for allegedly running over more than 80 goats in NSW. Photo: AAP
A South Australian truck driver has been charged with multiple animal cruelty offences after he allegedly ran over and killed dozens of goats in north west NSW.

The 51-year-old drove his truck through a road closure sign and into floodwaters on the Kamilaroi Highway, between Bourke and Brewarrina, last week, NSW Police allege.

Later that night he contacted emergency services when his truck became stuck and was taken to Bourke Hospital to be assessed.

The following day, 78 dead goats were discovered along a 2km stretch of the Kamilaroi Highway.

Eight other goats were found alive, but were so seriously injured they had to be euthanised, police said.

Police issued the truck driver with a court attendance notice on Thursday for multiple driving and animal cruelty offences.

The 51-year-old is due in Bourke Local Court on February 23.

– AAP

