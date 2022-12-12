News State NSW News Hypothermia likely in mountain hiker death
Live

Hypothermia likely in mountain hiker death

The body of missing bushwalker Esther Wallace was found on Mount Canobolas after an 11-day search. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A woman who vanished in the middle of the night on a rugged mountain in NSW likely died in a “terrible accident”, police say.

Esther Wallace, 47, was reported missing on the morning of November 30 after becoming separated from her partner at the Federal Falls trail on Mount Canobolas, 20 kilometres west of Orange in the state’s central west.

The pair arrived at the popular walking track and camping spot in the early hours before sunrise.

Police rescue crews and State Emergency Service volunteers spent 11 days searching through thick scrub and rocky bushland for any trace of Ms Wallace, who was last seen wearing an orange jacket, black pants and sandals.

Body found in dense bushland

Her body was found on Sunday afternoon in dense bushland about two kilometres north of where she was last seen.

Inspector David Maher from the Central West police district said Ms Wallace is believed to have died of hypothermia.

“It’s just a terrible accident, we believe,” Insp Maher told AAP on Monday.

The Orange region experienced weather extremes of below-zero temperatures, rain and dry heat in the days Ms Wallace was missing.

Insp Maher said officers from the criminal investigation unit will continue to make inquiries, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

“At this time, it’s not suspicious.”

Several items of clothing discovered

Before Ms Wallace’s body was discovered, search parties found several items of clothing including a white crochet coat and an orange jacket.

As the search entered its second week, police cautioned the community about speculating on what may have happened, saying Ms Wallace’s partner wasn’t a suspect and had provided useful information.

Central West commander Acting Superintendent Gerard Lawson on Friday said some of the more “bizarre” elements of the disappearance had been addressed by the police investigation, though he declined to elaborate.

On Monday, a friend of Ms Wallace wrote on Facebook: “RIP my best friend, my soul sister, it’s not goodbye it’s I’ll see you later.”

-AAP

Follow Us

Live News

energy price camps
Greens threaten energy price cap compo plan
nsw storms
Flash flooding, wild winds as storms hit Sydney
dave cat england
England’s unlikely World Cup souvenir
ACT flags inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann rape trial
Watch: Fireworks go rogue in NSW; push to outlaw rental bidding
PCR tests are already helping detect diseases during this year's flu season.
No more free COVID PCR tests without referral from 2023