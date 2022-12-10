Live

An investigation has been launched into how some HSC students were able to access their final exam results days before they were meant to be released.

Early on Saturday morning NSW students were able to check their mark for individual subjects using a link shared via social media.

It’s understood they were not able to see their overall ATAR ranking.

The state’s exam authority apologised for the mistake and confirmed final results would be released on Thursday.

“For a short period this morning, some students were able to access a preliminary set of 2022 HSC Results,” a NSW Education Standards Authority spokesperson said.

“(The authority) is investigating the cause of the issue and sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

The loophole was closed within hours.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said an IT issue was to blame and apologised on behalf of the authority for causing any stress or confusion.