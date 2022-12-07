John Barilaro court case delayed a week

Live

The court case involving former NSW deputy premier John Barilaro’s scuffle with a cameraman has been delayed.

The now-retired politician, 51, denies criminal charges alleging he assaulted freelance camera operator Matt Costello and damaged his equipment outside a Manly bar in July.

A hearing is expected to take one or two days, his lawyer told Manly Local Court on Wednesday.

That length of time forced the suburban court to handball the case to the Downing Centre in Sydney’s CBD.

The case will be mentioned there next Thursday to fix a hearing date for 2023.

Barilaro will not be required to appear next week if legally represented.

Footage circulated online of the incident shows Barilaro and Costello struggling as they grab and push one another while Costello tries to film the former NSW Nationals leader, who then walks away.

Barilaro later confirmed the incident, saying he was confronted in the dark outside a bar and felt harassed during a night out with friends.

“All I did was push a camera out of my way. I did not manhandle an individual,” he told 2GB.

Barilaro resigned from parliament in October 2021, but has remained in the headlines.

He sued YouTuber Jordan Shanks, better known as friendlyjordies, and YouTube owner Google over a series of defamatory videos.

Shanks edited his videos as part of a settlement with Barilaro, while Google was ordered to pay the former MP $715,000 plus substantial legal costs over what the court termed “inherently racist, spiteful and vituperative content”.

Barilaro then faced questions from a parliamentary inquiry over his appointment to a $500,000-a-year NSW government trade job in New York, from which he resigned within weeks of his appointment.

– AAP