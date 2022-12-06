News State NSW News Teenager hospitalised after Sydney drain fall
Teenager hospitalised after Sydney drain fall

NSW Ambulance paramedics say a teenage boy fractured his arm when he fell into a stormwater drain. Photo: AAP
Emergency crews have rescued a teenage boy who fell into a stormwater drain and fractured his arm while trying to retrieve a ball in Sydney’s western suburbs.

Emergency crews were called just before 11am on Tuesday after the teen slipped into the drain near Grahame Thomas Oval in Bankstown.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Craig Watkins said the boy had been trying to retrieve a ball when he fell.

Rescuers worked quickly on a plan to retrieve the boy safely and he was able to be walked out by Fire and Rescue NSW crews after midday, Fire and Rescue spokesman Steve Brown said.

The teenager was taken to Bankstown Lidcombe Hospital in a stable condition.

Mr Watkins said Special Operations Team paramedics were able to reach the boy and begin treating his fractured arm before safely extricating him.

“This is an unfortunate incident for the patient but it has had a positive outcome given the danger that stormwater drains can present,” he said.

-AAP

Topics:

NSW
